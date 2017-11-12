Vintage rink used by 1994 Rangers sells at auction for $49,100

The Madison Square Garden rink used by the New York Rangers from 1991 through 2013 was sold on Saturday night for $49,100.

The lot, sold by Goldin Auctions, includes the dasher boards, Plexiglas, benches, goals and nets.

"New Yorkers love their hockey, and a big fan wanted to keep the memories closer to home," Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin said. "It is the largest item we have ever sold."

Some of the boards and goals are signed by members of the 1994 Rangers Stanley Cup champion team including Mark Messier, Brian Leetch and Mike Richter, who ended a 54-year championship drought that year.

The auction generated $3.85 million in sales. The sale of former MLB player Rusty Staub's collection, including his 1986 New York Mets World Series ring, sold for $36,825.