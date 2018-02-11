Volleyball coach Rick Butler 'permanently disqualified' from AAU activities

The Amateur Athletic Union has removed volleyball coach Rick Butler as a member following a multiyear investigation into sexual abuse allegations.

Butler's membership in the AAU has been voided and he was "permanently disqualified" from participating in AAU activities, the organization announced in a statement.

Butler allegedly had sexual contact with five underage girls, including two accusations that were made as part of a Chicago Sun-Times investigation published in November. He has also been accused of abusive coaching methods.

The AAU began its inquiry into Butler in July 2015, following previous reports of sexual contact stemming from more than 20 years ago. One of the people who has accused Butler has sued the AAU for ignoring his actions.

In 1995, USA Volleyball banned Butler from coaching girls after an ethics panel found he had sexual relationships with three underage girls, though the ban was partially lifted in 2000. He was permanently banned in January following the Sun-Times report.

Butler had been considered the most powerful coach in youth volleyball, with his Chicago-based Sports Performance Volleyball program regularly turning out college-level players.