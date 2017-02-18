Vote: Pick the All-Star Saturday winners

NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans is coming in hot and should offer plenty of entertainment. The actual All-Star Game airs Sunday and the celebrity game airs Friday, but Saturday's slam dunk contest and the 3-point challenge are always crowd faves. This year, some fierce big-namers will return as reigning champs, while some young guns look to steal the limelight.

Who's your pick to win each of Saturday's three events??

The first event on Saturday night from Smoothie King Center will be the skills competition, airing at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, followed by the 3-point contest and the slam dunk contest.

-- Courtney Schellin