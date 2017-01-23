W2W4: Roger Federer, Venus Williams hoping to return to Aussie Open semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It's officially business time at Melbourne Park. Only eight players remain in each draw. Who will advance to the semifinals??

Here's how you can follow all the action on Day 9.?

How to watch every match

Matches begin on ESPN3 and the ESPN App at 7 p.m. ET.

Matches begin on ESPN2 and WatchESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

To view starting times for upcoming days,

Where to get tournament live scores

Our real-time scoreboard, updated stats and social handles can be found all in one spot: Australian Open CourtCast.

Schedules

To view a full schedule of Day 9 at the Australian Open,

Day 9 quarterfinal matches

No. 13 Venus Williams versus No. 24 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 7 p.m. ET on Rod Laver Arena

Venus is trying to get back into the Aussie Open semifinals for the first time in 14 years. The last time she made it past the quarters here was 2003, when she lost to Serena in the final.

No. 7 Garbine Muguruza versus? Coco Vandeweghe, following Williams-Pavlyuchenkova

Vandeweghe has nine top-10 wins in her career and has won five of her past six matches against top-10 players.

No. 4 Stan Wawrinka versus No. 12? Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, following Muguruza-Vandeweghe

Wawrinka, who is three weeks older than Tsonga, holds a slight 4-3 edge in their head-to-head career.

No. 17 Roger Federer versus Mischa Zverev, 3 a.m. ET on Rod Laver Arena

Federer is a flawless 12-0 in the Aussie Open quarterfinals -- seven of which he has won in straight sets.