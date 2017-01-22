W2W4: Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal bookend stellar day Down Under

MELBOURNE, Australia -- What better way to bookend Day 8 of the Australian Open than with 22-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams kicking things off, and 14-time major champ Rafael Nadal closing out the night session?
Here's how you can watch these two stars, and everything else, as they look for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Day 8 fourth-round matches
No. 2 Serena Williams versus No. 16 Barbora Strycova, 7 p.m. ET on Rod Laver Arena
Serena is trying to join Venus in the quarterfinals of a major for the 24th time. In 18 of the previous 23 majors they've both made the elite eight, one of them has won the title.
No. 8 Dominic Thiem versus No. 11 David Goffin, following Williams-Strycova
They've split two matches in majors, with both meetings coming last year. Goffin won at the Australian Open, Thiem at the French Open.
No. 9 Johanna Konta versus Ekaterina Makarova, second match on Margaret Court Arena
Konta might be the hottest player on tour in 2017, having strung together an 11-1 record heading into her fourth-round match.
Jennifer Brady versus Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, following Konta-Makarova
Brady, 21, is the first American woman to ever reach the second week of the Australian Open as a qualifier.
No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov versus Denis Istomin, following Brady-Lucic-Baroni
Not only did Istomin stun Novak Djokovic in the second round here, but he is the only Uzbek player, male or female, to ever reach the second week of a major.
No. 3 Milos Raonic versus No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut, fourth match on Hisense Arena
Raonic is 4-0 all time versus Bautista Agut, while the Spaniard has never made it past the fourth round of a major in six tries.
No. 5 Karolina Pliskova versus No. 22 Daria Gavrilova, Monday, 3 a.m. ET on Rod Laver Arena
Two days ago, Karolina Pliskova rallied from 5-2 down in the third set to beat Jelena Ostapenko.
No. 6 Gael Monfils versus No. 9 Rafael Nadal, following Pliskova-Gavrilova
A win would be Nadal's 30th appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal.