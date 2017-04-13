Warriors are big favorites in Las Vegas to capture title

Coming off a record-setting 73-win season, the Golden State Warriors were 2-3 preseason favorites in October to win the 2016-17 NBA title.

After going a league-best 67-15 this regular season, Las Vegas doesn't think much has changed.

The top seed in the West, the Warriors are the 1-2 favorites to take home another title at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and no other team is particularly close. The Cleveland Cavaliers, the No. 2 seed in the East, have the second-best odds at 7-2 ( 350), followed by the San Antonio Spurs at 9-1 ( 900).

No other team has odds better than 20-1, and nine of the teams have odds of 100-1 or worse.

The Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and are the -400 favorites to win the West, followed by San Antonio at 450. In the East, the Cavs are the -250 favorites to advance, followed by Boston ( 450), Washington ( 700) and Toronto ( 800).

The NBA playoffs begin on Saturday.