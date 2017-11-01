Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Gregg Popovich would make a great U.S. president

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr won two of his five championships as a player under San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, and Kerr often has spoken highly of his mentor.

So it might not come as a surprise that Kerr believes Popovich would make for a good U.S. president.?

"I truly would vote for Pop. He would make a great president," Kerr said Wednesday. "All jokes aside. I would vote for him."

Popovich has been very vocal about political and social issues over the past couple of seasons. The often stoic and reserved Popovich has openly criticized President Donald Trump for his actions and remarks.

"Honesty and integrity," Kerr said of Popovich. "Those would be two really key components for any person that wants to become president. Honesty and integrity would be fantastic to see. He would provide that."

The Warriors were targets of Trump after the president tweeted last month that the team would not be welcome at the White House.

Warriors star Stephen Curry agreed with Kerr about a Popovich candidacy, saying, "He's great for the NBA and would be even better for the country, probably."

Kerr, who played for the Spurs during their 1999 and 2003 title runs, called Popovich "one of my key mentors."

"We've implemented some of the things Pop has done over the years in Golden State," Kerr said. "More than anything, I value him as a great friend and somebody I admire."?

The Warriors will play the Spurs in San Antonio on Thursday.?