Warriors defeat Rockets in marquee Western Conference matchup

HOUSTON -- It takes quite a bit to jolt the Golden State Warriors. The defending champions have so much talent that they can lose the 2017 Finals MVP, Kevin Durant, for a key game like Thursday's 127-114 win over the Houston Rockets and still have three All-Stars in the starting lineup.

Or, as Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni put it before the game, "It doesn't affect anything. They'll do what they do. They're still world champions without him."

But the Rockets genuinely stunned the Warriors on opening night in October when the new-look James Harden- Chris Paul backcourt came back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Golden State on its home court.

This new Rockets team wasn't a gimmick. It was formidable, with two future Hall of Famers and key new role players such as? PJ Tucker?and the since-injured Luc Mbah a Moute?anchoring the type of switching defense that can give the Warriors problems.

In other words, the Warriors had plenty to prove to their Western Conference foe Thursday night, no matter if Houston was missing Harden or not.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field, 4-of-10 shooting from 3, nine rebounds and five assists. Klay Thompson had 31 points and Draymond Green had his franchise-record-setting 21st career triple-double with 17 points (5-of-9 field goals), 14 rebounds and 10 assists. It was Green's 12th career triple-double in a game in which he attempted fewer than 10 field goals, the most such triple-doubles in the shot clock era, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Dwell, if you will, on the injuries that kept Harden and Durant from playing in Thursday's showdown of Western Conference powers. What might've been still could be later this season once both players are healthy.

But what this game might've lacked in star power, it made up for in star turns as journeyman Gerald Green -- who was signed on Dec. 28 -- and usual sixth man Eric Gordon went shot for shot with Golden State's three remaining All-Stars before the Warriors pulled away late.

Green was signed to provide depth after Mbah a Moute was injured, but he has been pressed into a much larger role with Harden (hamstring) out for at least two weeks. The Houston native has thrived in the spotlight for his hometown team, first braiding the Rockets' logo into his hair, then erupting for 56 points in his past two games. Green had 27 points (and seven 3-pointers) in Wednesday's win over Orlando. He finished with 29 points (eight 3-pointers) on Thursday.

Gordon led the Rockets with 30 points on 12-for-24 shooting. Paul had 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The teams will meet again in Houston on Jan. 20.