Warriors' Draymond Green tossed after reaction to ref's foul call

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green was ejected from Saturday night's 141-128 win against the Memphis Grizzlies with 9:45 left in the second quarter.

Green picked up two technical fouls, which is an automatic ejection.

The first came a minute and a half into the second quarter when he argued with official Tre Maddox that a foul he was charged with was a clean strip. The second occurred when he challenged? Deyonta Davis?at the rim and was whistled for the foul; right after the play, Green was seen raising his right hand in disdain in the direction of referee Nick Buchert, and the official quickly tossed him.

Green walked off the court without further issues.

They marked Green's ninth and 10th technical fouls of the season and his second ejection.