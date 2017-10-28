Warriors' Draymond Green, Wizards' Bradley Beal ejected after altercation

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal were ejected late in the second quarter of Friday night's game after the two were involved in an altercation on the court.

The incident started when Beal drove toward the basket and had his shot blocked by Green with 23 seconds left in the half. The Wizards maintained possession, but as the two jostled for position in the paint, Beal smacked Green in the face from behind and Green, in turn, grabbed Beal, and the two got locked up.

While wrapped up, they backpedaled near the fans in the front row underneath the Wizards' basket and eventually fell to the hardwood.

Members of both teams ran toward Green and Beal. Officials, coaches, players and a fan tried to break up the melee. It wasn't immediately clear whether punches were thrown.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to do if someone hits you twice," Green told ESPN as he left the locker room at halftime. "Man, you're taught as a kid not to allow that. What was I supposed to do?"

Green emerged from the scuffle with his jersey ripped, and the two continued to jaw back and forth at each other from their respective benches.

Beal got into a verbal confrontation with fans as he was escorted off the court.

Asked whether he has a history with Beal, Green told ESPN, "There's history with me and the NBA. That's the only reason I can think of why I was ejected."

Friday's skirmish was the latest eventful moment between the Wizards and Warriors since the 2016-17 season.

In February, Kevin Durant's first game in his hometown since joining the Warriors, Wizards center Marcin Gortat was boxing out Golden State's? Zaza Pachulia when Gortat tossed Pachulia to the floor. Pachulia crashed into Durant's lower leg, leading to a left MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise that would cause Durant to miss the next several weeks.

In April, Wizards guard Brandon Jennings drew a flagrant foul late in the game when he shoved Warriors center JaVale McGee to the ground. McGee had attempted a 3-pointer with the game well in hand for Golden State, drawing the ire of Washington players, including? John Wall, who defended Jennings' actions.

"Whenever a team is up like that, supposedly, you just hold the ball and take a shot-clock violation," Wall said. "So, what Brandon did, I don't think it was dirty. I think it was the right play. You don't let nobody try to embarrass you and I think that's what they were trying to do."