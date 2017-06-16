Warriors fly to Las Vegas, will attend Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev fight

LAS VEGAS -- The Golden State Warriors' victory parade didn't stop after their championship celebration in Oakland on Thursday. It continued to Las Vegas and will extend into this weekend.

After the Warriors celebrated their second NBA championship in three years in Oakland, team owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber boarded one of MGM Resorts' private jets along with Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and other players and flew to Las Vegas. The team was greeted by MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren as they got off the plane, and the group conducted a champagne toast before boarding buses for the ARIA Resort & Casino.

When the Warriors arrived at the ARIA, they were greeted by the UNLV men's basketball team, cheerleaders and school president Len Jessup.

The Warriors will be in Las Vegas through the weekend, as they will also attend Andre Ward's light heavyweight championship fight against Sergey Kovalev on Saturday at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Ward, an Oakland native, recorded hype videos for the Warriors that were played at Oracle Arena during the playoffs. Ward and Durant are both represented by Roc Nation, and Durant has visited Ward's training camp in Oakland.

"Those guys always come out and show love," Ward told ESPN. "It's a very close-knit community. Even though the Bay Area can be considered big sometimes, in some cases it's really not. The love is mutual. They put on for me and show me a lot of love and respect, and I do the same."