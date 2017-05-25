Warriors GM: Steve Kerr's status for the NBA Finals remains unclear

Warriors general manager Bob Myers says the team still does not know whether Steve Kerr will be able to coach in the NBA Finals.

Myers said Kerr has been at practices and in coaches' meetings but still has not been able to coach.

"If something changes and he feels better, I'll sit here -- or hopefully he'll sit here -- and he'll tell you.," Myers said. "But right right now I can't say he will be coaching."

The team returned to practice following a two-day break after completing a four-game sweep of the Spurs on Monday night to improve to 12-0 this postseason.

The 51-year-old Kerr underwent a procedure May 5 to repair a spinal fluid leak stemming from complications after a pair of back surgeries in 2015. Kerr had those surgeries after the Warriors won their first championship in 40 years, during his first season as coach.

Kerr returned to practice May 13 after more than three weeks off the court. He then traveled for the Western Conference finals to San Antonio and has been watching games from behind the scenes, speaking to the team beforehand and during halftime. Acting coach Mike Brown has been leading Golden State during Kerr's absence.

Myers said there are no deadlines to make a decision. The Finals start June 1.

