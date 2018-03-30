Warriors' Kevin Durant ejected for arguing with ref in first game back

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant's return game didn't last as long as expected.

In his first game since a six-game absence to recover from a rib injury, the All-Star small forward picked up two quick technical fouls late in the first half of the Golden State Warriors' game Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks and was sent to the showers with 2.4 seconds left in the second quarter.

Durant's night ended early after he argued with official Tre Maddox, claiming he was fouled on his way to the basket.

As the quarter was coming to a close, Durant was battling for post-up position on Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant couldn't quite get in front of Antetokounmpo and he then went near the top of the key to receive the ball.

Moments later, he maneuvered around Antetokounmpo and drove hard to the basket and there was some contact amid the traffic inside the paint, but there was no foul called.

Durant fell to the court and then immediately got up and into the face of Maddox. After promptly being hit with one technical foul, Durant then ran toward the official again, earning his second T, which resulted in an automatic ejection.

Durant stood near the Warriors bench in disbelief before heading to the locker room.

He played 17 minutes and scored 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

It was the 14th technical he has picked up this season and his fifth ejection. He's two techs away from an automatic one-game suspension.

Durant's five ejections are tied for the most by any player in a season in the past 15 seasons (Larry Sanders in 2012-13). The only player with more in a season in the past 25 seasons is Rasheed Wallace (seven in 1999-00 and 2000-01).