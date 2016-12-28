Warriors' Kevin Durant says NBA report throws officials under bus

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant said he thinks the NBA's "Last Two Minute Report" is "bulls---" and says the league throws its officials under the bus by airing out refs' mistakes.

"I think it's bulls--- and they should get rid of it," Durant said Tuesday.

Durant's comments come a day after the league's report on the Warriors' 109-108 Christmas Day loss to the Cavaliers said refs missed a foul call that should have gone in Durant's favor in the waning moments of the game. The "Last Two Minute Report" is the league's public review of officiating in the final two minutes of every NBA game.

"The refs didn't lose us that game. We lost that game. We could have been better," Durant said. "I think it's bulls--- that the NBA threw the refs under the bus like that."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr agreed that the officials can't be blamed for his team's loss.

"The officials didn't decide that game," he said. "We had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. It was our mistakes that I'm more concerned about."

After the game, Durant was asked about the play and responded, "I fell, and I didn't fall on my own."

Still, he says he does not favor a system that brings further scrutiny to missed calls.

"Just move on," Durant said. "Don't throw the refs under the bus like that. Because the next game, that group of refs or whoever it is, are going to come out, and they're going to ref the game. They're going to be tense when they're reffing the game, and they're going to try to get every play right. They're going to try to be perfect, without just going out and relaxing and making the right call."

Durant also said it's hypocritical for the league to fine players for publicly criticizing referees while at the same time publicizing their mistakes.

"You can't fine us for when we go out there and criticize them, but throw them under the bus for a two-minute report," Durant argued. "What about the first quarter? What about the second quarter, the third quarter?

"Our refs don't deserve that, and they're trying their hardest to get the plays right, and you look at a play in slow motion and say it's wrong. I think it's bulls--- that they do that. That's full of s--- that you throw the refs under the bus like that after the game like it matters. Game's over, we moving on."

Meanwhile, Warriors teammate Draymond Green said he was confused about how hanging-on-the-rim celebrations are inconsistently officiated. Green got a technical for hanging on the rim in the Warriors' 104-74 win over the Jazz on Dec. 20, but LeBron James didn't receive one for hanging on the rim in Sunday's game. ?

"I don't really have any answers for that," Green said. "Seems like stuff changes on the daily. I don't know. I can't judge it. You judge one way, and you think you've got an understanding, and then the understanding you thought you had goes completely a different way the next time. So maybe they'll figure it out one day. That's not really up to me." ?