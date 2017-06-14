Warriors owner willing to do 'whatever it takes' to keep Stephen Curry

Team owner Joe Lacob says he's willing to do "whatever it takes" to ensure Stephen Curry remains with the NBA champion? Golden State Warriors.

Curry, 29, is eligible for a five-year, $205 million extension this offseason. Bay Area News Group asked Lacob if he will make that offer to the two-time NBA MVP.

"We're going to do whatever it takes to keep Steph here and happy," Lacob said. "And I know he wants to be here and we want him here. So, I do not anticipate any issues with him staying."

Lacob's confidence in retaining Curry seems warranted, as Curry indicated during the season that he can't see himself playing for another team.

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant can opt out of his contract this summer to negotiate a new deal. Sources have told ESPN that Durant is willing to take less than the maximum contract extension he is eligible for as a 10-year veteran if it helps the Warriors keep the core of their team intact.

Curry averaged 25.3 points per game in the regular season and improved that to 28.1 points per game in the playoffs to help the Warriors win their second championship in three seasons.