Warriors sit Kevin Durant (calf strain) for Game 2 vs. Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors?have ruled out Kevin Durant?for Wednesday night's Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.?

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed the decision in his pregame news conference, saying Durant is day-to-day moving forward.?

The star forward suffered a strained left calf in the second half of the Warriors' Game 1 victory on Sunday.

He did not participate in a Tuesday practice and wasn't?seen at the team's morning shootaround on Wednesday.

With Durant sitting, it will give him five full days off before Game 3 on Saturday in Portland.

Durant, who went 12-for-20 from the floor for 32 points with 11 rebounds on Sunday, missed 19 games with a strained MCL and a bone bruise in his left leg before returning to play the final three games of the regular season.?

In addition to Durant, Golden State guard Shaun Livingston (finger) and forward Matt Barnes (ankle sprain) were ruled out for Game 2.?

The Blazers, meanwhile, were without center Jusuf Nurkic, who is recovering from a right leg fracture.

Information from ESPN's Chris Haynes was used in this report.