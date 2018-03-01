Warriors' Steph Curry practices swing in hotel, leaves room in shambles

Stephen Curry?has never been shy about professing his love for golf.

On Thursday, the Warriors All-Star posted visual evidence of that -- and the remnants of how that love destroyed his hotel room with Golden State?in the midst of a three-game road trip.

Last year, Curry played the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic on a sponsor's invite and posted respectable back-to-back rounds of 4-over 74. He finished ahead of four players in the 156-man field.

The Warriors were off Thursday ahead of a game Friday night in Atlanta.

It was unclear where Curry was when golf club met glass, but there's no doubt an expense bill will be waiting for him at some point.