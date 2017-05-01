Warriors' Steve Kerr remains out indefinitely as tests continue

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will continue to have medical tests and procedures this week at Stanford. He remains out indefinitely.

Kerr has been sidelined by symptoms including migraines and nausea related to complications from back surgery he had almost two years ago.

Assistant coach Mike Brown will continue to act as head coach for the Warriors for Game 1 against the Utah Jazz?on Tuesday night, as he did for Games 3 and 4 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kerr has had problems since the surgery, but he said that recently his symptoms became more intense.

"I was able to manage the pain and discomfort over the last year and a half," he said last week, "and suddenly things got a lot worse, and I don't know why."

In a news conference last week, Warriors general manager Bob Myers expressed optimism that Kerr would eventually return to the sideline and the condition would not force him to retire.

"Look, what he's facing is fixable," Myers said. "It's just finding the issue and solving it. So I think that's how you have to differentiate what he's going through with somebody else.

"Some things are not fixable in life. Some things that confront people don't have solutions. There is a solution here. We just need to discover it, and we will. I'm confident we will."

Still, there's no time frame for his return. Sources indicated that it's unlikely Kerr would coach while he was still undergoing treatment.