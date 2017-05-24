Warriors' Travis Schlenk has deal to be Hawks' new GM

Travis Schlenk has verbally agreed to become the new general manager of the Atlanta Hawks, sources told ESPN's Marc Stein on Wednesday.

A deal is expect to be announced Thursday.

Schlenk currently is in his fifth season as assistant GM of the Golden State Warriors. Prior to that, he was the team's director of player personnel.

The Atlanta vacancy comes after coach Mike Budenholzer was stripped of his dual role as president of basketball operations and Wes Wilcox, the former GM, was assigned to a special adviser to ownership earlier this month.

The Hawks had interest in former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups and Wizards vice present of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard for the GM position.

Atlanta is entering a pivotal offseason, with All-Star forward Paul Millsap poised to become an unrestricted free agent.