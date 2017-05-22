Warriors' Zaza Pachulia (heel) out; Andre Iguodala will play in Game 4

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia will not play in Monday night's Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, the team announced.

Forward Andre Iguodala, who is dealing with a sore left knee, will play. He scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in 19 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs?in Saturday's Game 3 victory.?

Pachulia missed Game 3 after suffering a right heel contusion in Game 2 when he landed awkwardly on a dunk.

Warriors coach Mike Brown said Pachulia's absence was not determined by the ire Spurs fans have for the 6-foot-11 center.

Pachulia and his family have received death threats from fans who blame him for Leonard's absence after his controversial close-out that San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich called "dangerous" and "unsportsmanlike."

Pachulia has been averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during the Warriors' 11-game postseason winning streak.

The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.