Washington State QB Luke Falk breaks Pac-12 passing yards record

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is the Pac-12's new all-time passing leader.

Falk connected with running back Jamal Morrow on an eight-yard completion in the second quarter against Stanford to break the record previously held by former Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion (13,600). The current Los Angeles Rams quarterback's record has stood since 2014.

Falk, also came into the game four touchdown passes shy of former USC quarterback Matt Barkley's conference record for touchdown passes (116). He had two touchdown passes in the first half.

The record comes a week after Falk was benched in the first half of Washington State's 58-37 loss at Arizona.