Weather forces six Sunday games to be postponed, including Shohei Ohtani's start

The Los Angeles Angels' game against the Royals, in which Japanese star Shohei Ohtani?was scheduled to pitch in Kansas City, was the latest to be postponed Sunday because of cold temperatures.

The game will be made up on June 25 in Kansas City.

After a day off Monday, Ohtani will start Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox as the Angels open a six-game homestand in Anaheim.

The Angels-Royals game was the sixth game postponed Sunday by weather. The last time six MLB games were postponed was Sept. 12, 2008.

A split doubleheader in Detroit between the New York Yankees and Tigers, along with a game in Cleveland between the Indians and? Toronto Blue Jays?and a game in Chicago between the Cubs and Atlanta Braves?all were postponed Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers announced the games will be rescheduled as a split doubleheader on June 4, with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET and the second beginning at 7:10.

Sunday's doubleheader had been scheduled because of a Saturday rainout.

The Blue Jays-Indians game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on May 3. The Blue Jays and Indians also had Saturday's game postponed.

The Cubs-Braves game will be played May 14.

The Chicago White Sox- Minnesota Twins game was postponed late Saturday night because of heavy snow in the Twin Cities.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.