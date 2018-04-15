Weather forces six Sunday games to be postponed

Apr 15, 2018, 2:00 PM ET

Weather has forced the postponement of six games Sunday.

The last time six MLB games were postponed was September 12, 2008.

A split doubleheader in Detroit between the New York Yankees and Tigers, along with a game in Cleveland between the Toronto Blue Jays and Indians?and a game in Chicago between the Cubs and the Atlanta Braves?all were postponed Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers announced the games will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, June 4 with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET and the second game beginning at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Sunday's doubleheader had been scheduled because of a Saturday rainout.

The Blue Jays-Indians game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on May 3. The Blue Jays and Indians also had Saturday's game postponed.

The Cubs-Braves game will be played May 14.

The Chicago White Sox- Minnesota Twins game was postponed late Saturday night because of heavy snow in the Twin Cities.

The game between the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals was also postponed.

