Week 16 NFL predictions: Scores for every game

NFL Nation reporters predict the outcomes and scores for each Week 16 game.
DOLPHINS AT BILLS
Miami DolphinsThe Dolphins haven't won in Buffalo since 2011, but this year's team has found ways to win. Look for Miami to win an ugly game by stopping Bills running back? LeSean McCoy and forcing turnovers defensively, while making just enough plays on offense. Dolphins 17, Bills 13. -- James Walker
Buffalo BillsThe Bills say they have a plan to stop Jarvis Landry, but odds are Buffalo's defense allows some key plays to Landry or other elements of the Dolphins' offense that swings the outcome. Ever since Landry launched himself into Bills safety Aaron Williams in the teams' Week 7 game, knocking Williams out for the season with a neck injury, the Bills' defense ranks 27th in third-down conversion rate and 29th in red zone conversion rank. It was ninth on third downs and first in the red zone through Week 7. Dolphins 24, Bills 21. -- Mike Rodak
JETS AT PATRIOTS
New York JetsThis will get ugly. An inexperienced quarterback in? Bryce Petty?and a patchwork offensive line aren't a good combo when facing the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense. The Jets need turnovers and gadget plays to steal this one, and there's no chance of that happening. Patriots 41, Jets 13. -- Rich Cimini
New England PatriotsThis would be the first Jets-Patriots game decided by double digits since the "butt fumble" game of 2012. The dynamics are different this time, as it looks like Darrelle Revis and the Jets have cashed it in this season. Patriots 33, Jets 10. -- Mike Reiss
TITANS AT JAGUARS
Tennessee TitansThe Jaguars might get a bounce from playing their first game post-Gus Bradley, as they come to terms with their own NFL mortality. They have lost a lot of close games lately, but the Titans have won close games against superior teams. The way things are going for these Titans, it's hard to imagine a letdown against a less threatening opponent. Look for a well-rounded effort. Titans 30, Jaguars 10. -- Paul Kuharsky
Jacksonville JaguarsThe head coach gets fired after Sunday's game. Some players are upset that he was made to fly home on the team charter. It's a short week. Surely none of those things will be a distraction during preparation for the Titans. Even if they aren't, the Titans are a bad matchup for the Jaguars. Marcus Mariota has hurt them by making plays with his legs, and the Titans' one-two punch of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry battered the Jaguars in the last meeting. Titans 27, Jaguars 13. -- Mike DiRocco
VIKINGS AT PACKERS
Minnesota VikingsIf there's been any coach who has shown a consistent ability to slow down? Aaron Rodgers, it's Mike Zimmer, whose teams have limited Rodgers to a 58.7 completion percentage in seven matchups. But the Vikings' task would be easier with a fully healthy Harrison Smith, and even if the safety can return from a sprained ankle, he's not likely to be 100 percent. The Vikings' struggles stopping the run could also be an issue against a resurgent Packers ground game. In a cold-weather road game against a Packers team that has everything to play for, it's tough to expect the Vikings to win their third straight against Green Bay. Packers 24, Vikings 14. -- Ben Goessling
Green Bay PackersAaron Rodgers has lost his past two starts against the Vikings and is 3-4 in his career against Mike Zimmer-coached teams, dating to Zimmer's days as the Bengals defensive coordinator. In those seven games, Rodgers has been sacked 25 times. But Rodgers has been on a hot streak; he hasn't thrown an interception since Week 10 against the Titans, a span of 168 passes. He also is especially strong at home late in the season. He hasn't lost a home December game since Week 14 of 2008. Since then, he has won 15 straight home December starts (although he does have a home loss in January during that span). Packers 24, Vikings 20. -- Rob Demovsky
CHARGERS AT BROWNS
San Diego ChargersThis is Cleveland's best chance at earning a victory, and with San Diego out of postseason consideration, the Browns will be the more motivated team. Add to that a road trip to the Midwest on Christmas Eve with a warm-weather team playing in cold weather, and you have a recipe for Cleveland's first win of the season. Browns 17, Chargers 14. -- Eric D. Williams
Cleveland BrownsThe Chargers have lost three in a row, and they deny that traveling cross-country will be any disadvantage. But it's not easy for a West Coast team to travel east, especially when the game is on Christmas Eve. For some reason, that seems like an intangible for the Browns. It becomes more tangible when they give Isaiah Crowell the ball 20 or 25 times. That will be enough to avoid a winless season. Browns 17, Chargers 16. -- Pat McManamon
REDSKINS AT BEARS
Washington RedskinsThe Redskins are coming off a bad loss on Monday night, one that derailed their playoff hopes. The Bears likely will be able to run the ball on them with Jordan Howard, but minus nose tackle Eddie Goldman, the Bears will have trouble stopping the Redskins' ground game. Washington's Rob Kelley has rushed for only 171 yards combined in the past four games, but the Bears allow 4.24 yards per carry. One more factor: The Bears like to play a lot of man coverage; the Redskins eat that up. Redskins 21, Bears 20. -- John Keim
Chicago BearsWashington is on a short week, but the Bears are ... well ... the Bears. One thing about John Fox's team (he is 9-21 in Chicago): It finds creative ways to lose. The Redskins are reeling, so the game probably will be close, but Washington still has the NFL's third-ranked offense. In the end, Saturday's contest will come down to who makes the three or four big plays that generally decide the outcome every week in the NFL. The Bears have been incapable of making those plays, which is why their record is 3-11. Redskins 23, Bears 21. -- Jeff Dickerson
FALCONS AT PANTHERS
Atlanta FalconsThe Falcons average a league-best 33.5 points per game. They put up a season-high 48 points in a Week 4 win over Carolina. But the Panthers allowed just 31 points total in their past two games -- wins over San Diego and Washington -- and can still hit you in the mouth, even without star linebacker Luke Kuechly. The Panthers have won three of the their past four contests played in Charlotte this season, and they surely would want nothing more than to delay the Falcons' NFC South title celebration. Panthers 24, Falcons 21. -- Vaughn McClure
Carolina PanthersThe Panthers don't want to watch another team celebrate winning the NFC South title that they have won the past three years in their house, and they're playing well enough to stop it. The secondary is performing much better than it was when Atlanta racked up 571 total yards in a Week 4 48-33 victory at the Georgia Dome. Carolina will have running back Jonathan Stewart for this one too. Upset special: Panthers 33, Falcons 30. -- David Newton
COLTS AT RAIDERS
Indianapolis ColtsThis game has the making of a high-scoring affair:? Andrew Luck vs. Derek Carr. Indy's defense is ranked 28th in the NFL. The Raiders are even worse at 30th. But the Raiders are at home, and they still have a lot at stake, as they're trying to maintain their spot as one of the top two seeds in the AFC playoffs and a bye in the first round. The Colts could be eliminated from the playoffs by kickoff, if Tennessee beats Jacksonville. Raiders 34, Colts 26. -- Mike Wells
Oakland RaidersThe Colts have faint playoff hopes and, having just lit up the Vikings, Andrew Luck will give Oakland fits if he has time to dissect its on-again, off-again defense. But the Raiders have too much to play for, with the potential to earn a No. 2 seed in the AFC and the bye and home playoff game that comes with it. Throw in that it's the Raiders' regular-season home finale; Derek Carr's right pinkie continues to heal; and the Colts have just the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league. Raiders 27, Colts 23. -- Paul Gutierrez
BUCCANEERS AT SAINTS
Tampa Bay BuccaneersThe Bucs have only swept the Saints in a season two other times in team history, and it's hard to fathom them picking off Drew Brees three more times in a game. They didn't play their best ball in Dallas and still managed to have a fourth-quarter lead and finish within six points of a team that could go to the Super Bowl. With injuries at right tackle, the big issue will be holding up protection for Jameis Winston. Buccaneers 23, Saints 20. -- Jenna Laine
New Orleans SaintsPredicting the Saints is a futile effort these days, since they've scored 49, 13, 11 and 48 points over their past four games. But I'm confident in predicting they'll fare better at home against the Bucs than they did two weeks ago at Tampa Bay, when they lost 16-11 with a total of 13 penalties, three interceptions by Drew Brees and just 46 rushing yards on 16 carries. Saints 30, Buccaneers 27. -- Mike Triplett
CARDINALS AT SEAHAWKS
Arizona CardinalsDespite their best effort to play spoiler, the Cardinals won't be able to overcome a combination of noise at CenturyLink Field and the Seahawks' stout front seven, especially with a patchwork offensive line. The offense will continue to struggle without Michael Floyd, and the Cardinals will head into a season finale looking for their sixth win. Seahawks 35, Cardinals 17. -- Josh Weinfuss
Seattle SeahawksThe Seahawks need to keep winning to get a bye in the first round of the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, while the Cardinals are out of playoff contention. Seattle's pass rush looked good last, week with Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett and Frank Clark giving the Rams fits. And Tyler Lockett (seven catches for 130 yards last week) looks like he's going to be a factor down the stretch. Seahawks 20, Cardinals 6. -- Sheil Kapadia
49ERS AT RAMS
San Francisco 49ersThe Rams have three more wins than the 49ers, but they seem to be in as much turmoil as the Niners, if not more,?after firing coach Jeff Fisher. This is a game the 49ers could win, but it's hard to choose them, especially considering the Rams will have extra rest coming off a Thursday night game and the Niners traveled across the country to play Atlanta last week. Add in the fact that the 49ers put four more players on injured reserve and you have a recipe for the Rams to avenge their Week 1 loss. Rams 17, 49ers 14. -- Nick Wagoner
Los Angeles RamsThis is a rematch from the season opener, which saw the 49ers embarrass the Rams 28-0 on Monday Night Football. The Niners haven't won a single game since, but the Rams -- losers of nine of their past 10, with the last four being blowouts -- have not been much better. Now they'll be at home and rested coming off a Thursday game last week. This is their chance to get their lifeless offense on track against a dreadful defense. Rams 24, 49ers 17. -- Alden Gonzalez
BENGALS AT TEXANS
Cincinnati BengalsThe Bengals are getting A.J. Green back, but they're losing Vontaze Burfict, Clint Boling and Tyler Eifert. That doesn't bode well for the Bengals, who want to end the season on a high note, despite being eliminated from the playoffs. The Bengals' offense couldn't score in the second half of the Steelers game, so this one also might be a low-scoring affair. Texans 17, Bengals 14. -- Katherine Terrell
Houston TexansThe Texans might have a new quarterback in Tom Savage, but they will still probably win this game as a result of their defense, which is now the top-ranked unit in the NFL in terms of yards allowed per game. Savage leads an improved offense and will get receivers DeAndre Hopkins and? Will Fuller?more involved, but it will still be a relatively low-scoring game. Texans 20, Bengals 17. -- Sarah Barshop
RAVENS AT STEELERS
Baltimore RavensNot having injured cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) will cost the Ravens a division title. With Smith, the Ravens have held Ben Roethlisberger to four touchdowns and four interceptions since 2013. In the one regular-season game without Smith, Roethlisberger threw for 340 yards and six touchdowns. Steelers 27, Ravens 16. -- Jamison Hensley
Pittsburgh SteelersHeinz Field will be the difference. The Steelers' offense has averaged nearly 33 points per game at home since 2015 with Ben Roethlisberger's in the lineup. Big Ben is averaging 3.2 touchdown passes per game in his past nine home games. And the offensive line will be ready for the Ravens' ferocious front, after allowing four sacks over the past six games and helping Le'Veon Bell average 5.05 yards per carry since Week 11. Despite the Ravens' recent dominance in the series, the Steelers are the hotter team. Steelers 24, Ravens 21. -- Jeremy Fowler
BRONCOS AT CHIEFS
Denver BroncosAfter Sunday's locker room blowup after the loss to the Patriots, the Broncos are perceived by some as a bickering champion that might not make the playoffs. They can prove they have their championship mettle against Kansas City. But it's a holiday week -- they travel on Christmas Eve and play on Christmas night, so players, coaches and staff miss both of those days with their families -- they have key injuries and they are 3-13 all-time in December games at Arrowhead Stadium. They can win, to be sure, but the odds are stacked against them. Chiefs 24, Broncos 17. -- Jeff Legwold
Kansas City ChiefsOne thing the Chiefs have done well this season is bounce back from a loss. They're 3-0 in games following a defeat, with that list including road wins over the Raiders and Broncos. Those victories haven't always been resounding -- they needed every second of overtime and the winning field goal to bounce in off an upright to win in Denver -- but they've found a way to get the job done. They'll deal the Broncos their third straight defeat. Chiefs 21, Broncos 17. -- Adam Teicher
LIONS AT COWBOYS
Detroit LionsThe Lions have to handle Ezekiel Elliott and Dallas' formidable offensive line. That's something few teams have been able to do this season, and it's not something the Lions will fully handle. Add in an injured Darius Slay -- he might not play -- and that could mean Dez Bryant is in line for a big game, as well. Detroit will find some offensive chemistry, but Dallas will be nearly impossible to stop. The Cowboys will win, sending the Lions into a virtual playoff game against the Packers ?in Week 17. Cowboys 31, Lions 24. -- Michael Rothstein