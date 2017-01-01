Week 17 injuries that will affect NFL playoff teams

Here are the most significant players on NFL playoff teams who got banged up in Week 17:

Tom Savage, QB, Houston Texans: Savage got up slow after a quarterback sneak early in the second quarter. He went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion as Brock Osweiler replaced him in the lineup. Savage cleared concussion protocol and came back to the sideline with his helmet with 6 minutes left in the second quarter. Savage came back in the game with 23 seconds remaining in the first half to take a knee, but was re-evaluated for a concussion at halftime and ruled out. Osweiler started the third quarter.

Ricardo Mathews, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Matthews was taken to the locker room in the first quarter after suffering a right ankle injury. The team downgraded the rotational defensive lineman from questionable to out in the third quarter. He has just one sack this season, but Mathews would be a significant loss for a Steelers team that's already thin along the D-line.