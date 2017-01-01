Week 17: NFL fantasy locks, flops and sleepers

Week 17 injuries to monitor heading into Sunday:
- TE Tyler Eifert -- back (IR)
- TE Ladarius Green -- concussion (questionable)
- WR A.J. Green -- hamstring (out)
- WR Brandon Marshall -- hip (questionable)
- WR Stefon Diggs -- hip (questionable)
- WR Jordan Matthews -- ankle (questionable)
- WR Donte Moncrief --shoulder (questionable)
- WR Kenny Britt -- shoulder (questionable)
- RB Lamar Miller -- ankle (questionable)
- RB Theo Riddick -- wrist (questionable)
- RB Matt Forte -- knee (questionable)
- RB Jeremy Hill -- knee (questionable)
- RB Adrian Peterson -- knee (questionable)
- RB Jay Ajayi -- shoulder (questionable)
- RB Spencer Ware -- ribs (questionable)
- QB Tyrod Taylor -- hernia (questionable)
News and notes:
- QB Mark Sanchez is expected to play against the Eagles.
- QB Robert Griffin III is expected to start against the Steelers.
- QB EJ Manuel will start against the Jets.
- RB Darren McFadden is expected to get the majority of touches against the Eagles.
- RB Doug Martin has been suspended.
Beware! Four teams that have nothing to lose or gain in Week 17: Cowboys, Giants, Steelers and Texans.
LOCKS:
QB = Russell Wilson @ San Francisco
Last week, Wilson went off for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Let's hope he picks up where he left off this week in San Francisco. The 49ers defense has allowed 29 passing touchdowns on the season. #ActiveAndAttractive
(Others to target = Kirk Cousins vs. New York Giants, Matthew Stafford vs. Green Bay, Carson Palmer @ Los Angeles)
WR = Doug Baldwin @ San Francisco
Baldwin had 19 targets last week! Gotta LOVE that! He went 13 for 171 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals. He is a WR1 this week against a horrible 49ers defense that is ready for the season to be over.
(Others to target = Ty Montgomery @ Detroit, Emmanuel Sanders vs. Oakland, Golden Tate vs. Green Bay)
RB = Thomas Rawls @ San Francisco
See a pattern here? Activate every player you own against the 49ers! Rawls is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he was able to practice this week. If active, he should be very attractive. Rawls is a RB2 in Week 17.
(Others to target = Devonta Freeman vs. New Orleans, Ty Montgomery @ Detroit, Robert Kelley vs. New York Giants)
TE = Travis Kelce @ San Diego
Kelce had an impressive game against Denver last week sporting a solid 160 yards and a touchdown. He was also able to put up more than 70 yards against the Chargers in Week 1. Let's hope history repeats itself!
(Others to target = Zach Ertz vs. Dallas, Eric Ebron vs. Green Bay)
FLOPS:
QB = Dak Prescott @ Philadelphia and Eli Manning vs. Washington
Both quarterbacks are expected to get very little playing time.
WR = Dez Bryant @ Philadelphia, Antonio Brown vs. Cleveland, Odell Beckham Jr. @ Washington
All three receivers are expected to get very little playing time.
RB = Ezekiel Elliott @ Philadelphia, Le'Veon Bell vs. Cleveland and Rashad Jennings @ Washington
All three running backs are expected to get very little playing time.
TE = Jason Witten @ Philadelphia
Witten is expected to get very little playing time.
SLEEPERS
QB = Blake Bortles @ Indianapolis
Bortles came alive in Week 16, which was nice for fantasy owners who took a gamble on him. This week, he faces a Colts defense that ranks 30th against the pass. Bortles was able to put up 25 fantasy points against Indy earlier this season, so hopefully he can have a repeat performance in Week 17.
(Honorable mention = Robert Griffin III?@ Pittsburgh, Jameis Winston vs. Carolina)
WR = Michael Thomas @ Atlanta
Thomas is averaging nine targets in his last few games, and the last time he faced the Falcons, he put up more than 70 yards and a touchdown. He has the potential to put up WR1 numbers in Week 17.
(Honorable mentions = Davante Adams @ Detroit, Cameron Meredith @ Minnesota, Tyreek Hill @ San Diego, Jamison Crowder vs. New York Giants)
RB = Fitzgerald Toussaint vs. Cleveland
With Le'Veon Bell expected to have very little playing time against the Browns, Toussaint is a great sleeper against one of the worst defenses against the run this season.
(Honorable mention = Jacquizz Rodgers vs. Carolina, Darren Sproles vs. Dallas, Zach Zenner vs. Green Bay, Isaiah Crowell @ Pittsburgh)
TE = Xavier Grimble vs. Cleveland
With a number of Steeler starters expected to get very little playing time against the Browns, Grimble could be a sneaky good pick in Week 17.
(Honorable mention = Vernon Davis vs. New York Giants, Jack Doyle vs. Jacksonville, C.J. Uzomah vs. Baltimore)
Good luck in Week 17!