Week 17: NFL fantasy locks, flops and sleepers

Week 17 injuries to monitor heading into Sunday:

News and notes:

Beware! Four teams that have nothing to lose or gain in Week 17: Cowboys, Giants, Steelers and Texans.

LOCKS:

QB = Russell Wilson @ San Francisco

Last week, Wilson went off for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Let's hope he picks up where he left off this week in San Francisco. The 49ers defense has allowed 29 passing touchdowns on the season. #ActiveAndAttractive

(Others to target = Kirk Cousins vs. New York Giants, Matthew Stafford vs. Green Bay, Carson Palmer @ Los Angeles)

WR = Doug Baldwin @ San Francisco

Baldwin had 19 targets last week! Gotta LOVE that! He went 13 for 171 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals. He is a WR1 this week against a horrible 49ers defense that is ready for the season to be over.

(Others to target = Ty Montgomery @ Detroit, Emmanuel Sanders vs. Oakland, Golden Tate vs. Green Bay)

RB = Thomas Rawls @ San Francisco

See a pattern here? Activate every player you own against the 49ers! Rawls is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he was able to practice this week. If active, he should be very attractive. Rawls is a RB2 in Week 17.

(Others to target = Devonta Freeman vs. New Orleans, Ty Montgomery @ Detroit, Robert Kelley vs. New York Giants)

TE = Travis Kelce @ San Diego

Kelce had an impressive game against Denver last week sporting a solid 160 yards and a touchdown. He was also able to put up more than 70 yards against the Chargers in Week 1. Let's hope history repeats itself!

(Others to target = Zach Ertz vs. Dallas, Eric Ebron vs. Green Bay)

FLOPS:

QB = Dak Prescott @ Philadelphia and Eli Manning vs. Washington

Both quarterbacks are expected to get very little playing time.

All three receivers are expected to get very little playing time.

All three running backs are expected to get very little playing time.

TE = Jason Witten @ Philadelphia

Witten is expected to get very little playing time.

SLEEPERS

QB = Blake Bortles @ Indianapolis

Bortles came alive in Week 16, which was nice for fantasy owners who took a gamble on him. This week, he faces a Colts defense that ranks 30th against the pass. Bortles was able to put up 25 fantasy points against Indy earlier this season, so hopefully he can have a repeat performance in Week 17.

(Honorable mention = Robert Griffin III?@ Pittsburgh, Jameis Winston vs. Carolina)

WR = Michael Thomas @ Atlanta

Thomas is averaging nine targets in his last few games, and the last time he faced the Falcons, he put up more than 70 yards and a touchdown. He has the potential to put up WR1 numbers in Week 17.

(Honorable mentions = Davante Adams @ Detroit, Cameron Meredith @ Minnesota, Tyreek Hill @ San Diego, Jamison Crowder vs. New York Giants)

RB = Fitzgerald Toussaint vs. Cleveland

With Le'Veon Bell expected to have very little playing time against the Browns, Toussaint is a great sleeper against one of the worst defenses against the run this season.

(Honorable mention = Jacquizz Rodgers vs. Carolina, Darren Sproles vs. Dallas, Zach Zenner vs. Green Bay, Isaiah Crowell @ Pittsburgh)

TE = Xavier Grimble vs. Cleveland

With a number of Steeler starters expected to get very little playing time against the Browns, Grimble could be a sneaky good pick in Week 17.

(Honorable mention = Vernon Davis vs. New York Giants, Jack Doyle vs. Jacksonville, C.J. Uzomah vs. Baltimore)

Good luck in Week 17!