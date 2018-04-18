Welterweights Mike Perry and Yancy Medeiros to square off at UFC 226

The UFC has added what should be a fan-friendly welterweight fight between Mike Perry and Yancy Medeiros to its UFC 226 lineup on July 7.

Officials confirmed the matchup on Tuesday. The UFC 226 pay-per-view event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A heavyweight superfight between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will headline.

Perry (11-3) has suffered back-to-back defeats, after getting off to a 4-1 start in the UFC. The 26-year-old dropped unanimous decisions to Santiago Ponzinibbio and Max Griffin.

Fighting out of central Florida, Perry has recorded a knockout in all of his wins as a professional.

Medeiros (15-5) is coming off a first-round TKO loss to Donald Cerrone in February. Prior to that loss, Medeiros had won three in a row.

The Hawaiian welterweight has gone the distance only four times in his career.