Westgate Las Vegas opens with 400 Super Bowl LI prop bets

Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots?isn't kicking off for over a week, but Las Vegas is already ready for the big game.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has nearly 400 prop bets, one of several books to go live with a full complement of props on Thursday evening.

While the spread for the regular game remains New England minus-3 with a total of 59, there are plenty of other ways to get down action on just about every part of the game imaginable from total punts to total net yards for both teams.

Tom Brady opened as the favorite to win MVP (only the second year wagering on the award is legal in Las Vegas) at 10-11, and? Matt Ryan is second at 8-5. Julio Jones and Julian Edelman are next at 12-1. Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler is an 80-1 long shot.

Another popular bet is the player to score the first touchdown of the game. There is a four-way tie at 8-1 (Jones, Edelman, Chris Hogan, LeGarrette Blount). Brady and Ryan are both 20-1. And it's 500-1 that no TD will be scored.

Do you feel Brady is in for a big game? Brady's exact number of touchdown passes is another available wager. Do you think he will get 6 TDs? You can get it at 20-1.

Many fans also enjoy the cross-sport proposition wagers that involve other games going on during or before Super Bowl LI.

A couple of fun ones:

You can bet on Tiger Woods' 18-hole score in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic versus Brady's gross passing yards. Brady is favored by 18.5.

LeBron James' total points in the Feb. 4 Cavs-Knicks game versus Ryan completions. The line is pick 'em.

The total number of goals in Leicester City-Manchester United match vs. Patriots and Falcons total TDs. The line is pick'em and both sides are -110.

And for those really looking into the future and who want to tie up their money for a bit? There are two prop bets involving the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team.

WHO WILL HAVE MORE:

(Vegas Golden Knights 2017-18 NHL Regular Season. Must play 82 Regular Season Games)

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2017-18 POINTS -20.5 -110

DEVONTA FREEMAN (ATL) RUSHING YARDS 20.5 -110

WHO WILL HAVE MORE:

Vegas Golden Knights 2017-18 First NHL Regular Season Game

GOLDEN KNIGHTS GOALS IN 1ST REGULAR SEASON GAME -0.5 -130

TOTAL FG MADE IN FIRST HALF BY PATRIOTS FALCONS 0.5 110

**In case of shootout only 1 goal is added to winners score