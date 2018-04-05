William Hill US offers 31 prop bets on 2018 NFL draft

Will Josh Allen or Saquon Barkley get drafted first? How many quarterbacks will go in Round 1 of the 2018 NFL draft? How many SEC players will be taken in the first round?

For the second straight year, you can bet on those proposition bets -- and a whole lot more -- in Las Vegas.

William Hill US was the first sportsbook in Nevada to open NFL draft prop bets on Tuesday after receiving approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board (approval was required because the result isn't determined on a field). After the initial success of last year's offerings, the proposal this year allows far more potential props.

"We had 20 different ways to bet the draft in 2017," Michael Grodsky, vice president of marketing and public relations at William Hill, told ESPN. "This year, we have 62."

In a QB-heavy draft, the most action will likely come on quarterback-related props, which include the total number of QBs in Round 1 (over/under 5), Rounds 1 and 2 (O/U 5.5) and specific QB prop bet matchups ( Baker Mayfield drafted O/U 7.5 spots before Lamar Jackson).

William Hill told ESPN that the handle on all 10 draft props in 2017 exceeded some of the most popular props for Super Bowl 51.

Here are a few of the props available at William Hill:

No. of Alabama players selected in Round 1:

Over 4 (-110) Under 4 (-110)

No. of RBs selected in Round 1:

Over 1.5 (+105) Under 1.5 (-125)

No. of WRs selected in Round 1:

Over 2.5 (-175) Under 2.5 (+155)

Player to be drafted first:

Sony Michel (+110)

Nick Chubb (-130)