Aaron Rodgers the Prophet: Packers 1 Win Away

A victory in Detroit on Sunday gives Green Bay another NFC North title and makes Aaron Rodgers a prophet.

The Packers-Lions prime-time showdown highlights Week 17 in the NFL.

It'll be a win-or-go-home game for both teams if the Redskins beat the Giants earlier in the afternoon. Unless they tie, in which case both the Packers and Lions get in.

When the Packers lost four straight games and were 4-6 entering a Monday night game in Philadelphia, Rodgers said the team could "run the table." They're one win away from doing it.

"I wanted to infuse some confidence in my teammates," Rodgers said. "We had the potential to do what we did. It was a leap of faith at that time. We're here now with a chance to finish this thing off and get ourselves into the playoffs. I like that we're playing for something."

The Lions had the inside track on a playoff berth and the division title when they were 9-4. But they've lost two in a row, including a 42-21 loss at Dallas last Monday in a game that had no playoff implications for the No. 1 seeded Cowboys.

Oddsmakers like the Packers, even though the game is in the Motor City. Green Bay is a 3-point favorite indoors at Ford Field.

"It's going to be a great crowd, great atmosphere, nationally televised game for all the marbles," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. "It'll be fun."

Four NFC teams have already secured playoff spots heading into the final game of the regular season, and the Cowboys and Giants are locked into their spots.

In the AFC, the six qualifiers are set, but four teams are playing for positioning.

Here's a breakdown of all the playoff scenarios:

AFC EAST

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-2)

A win at Miami gives Tom Brady and the Patriots home-field advantage throughout the AFC. The Patriots also would lock up the No. 1 seed with a tie or if Oakland loses.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5)

The Dolphins would secure the AFC's No. 5 seed with a win over New England and loss by Kansas City.

AFC SOUTH

HOUSTON TEXANS (9-6)

The Texans won the division title and are locked into the No. 4 seed. They'll host either Miami, Kansas City or Oakland in a wild-card playoff next weekend.

AFC NORTH

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (10-5)

The Steelers won the division title and are locked into the No. 3 seed. They'll host Miami or Kansas City in a wild-card playoff next weekend.

AFC WEST

OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-3)

A win at Denver or loss by the Chiefs gives the Raiders the division title and a first-round bye. Oakland can earn the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win and a loss by the Patriots. If the Raiders lose and Chiefs win, Oakland drops to the No. 5 spot.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4)

The Chiefs need a win at San Diego and Oakland loss to clinch the division title and a first-round bye. If the Raiders win or tie, the Chiefs secure the No. 5 spot with a win, tie or loss or tie by Miami. The Chiefs fall to No. 6 if they lose and the Dolphins win.

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS (13-2)

The Cowboys are the No. 1 team in the NFC and will be home throughout the playoffs.

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-5)

The Giants are locked into the No. 5 spot and will visit Detroit, Atlanta or Seattle in a wild-card playoff next weekend.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (8-6-1)

The Redskins secure the final playoff spot with a win over the Giants as long as the Green Bay-Detroit game doesn't end in a tie.

NFC SOUTH

ATLANTA FALCONS (10-5)

The Falcons won the division title and can earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win or losses by both Seattle and Detroit.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7)

The Buccaneers must beat the Panthers at home and get plenty of help to secure a playoff spot. A win combined with a Green Bay loss, a Washington tie and victories by Dallas, Indianapolis, Tennessee and San Francisco gets them in.

NFC NORTH

DETROIT LIONS (9-6)

The Lions take the division with a win over the Packers and can earn a first-round bye with a victory combined with losses by both Atlanta and Seattle. If they lose, the Lions can clinch a playoff berth with a loss by Washington.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-6)

The Packers win the division with a victory at Detroit, but they can't secure a first-round bye. They clinch a playoff berth if they lose and the Redskins lose.

NFC WEST

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-5-1)

The Seahawks earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win at San Francisco and an Atlanta loss.

