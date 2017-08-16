Ageless Brady not slowing down at 40

Training camp is easier for Tom Brady at age 40 than it was when he entered the NFL in 2000.

Brady, who turned 40 on Aug. 3, was asked how camp with the New England Patriots is different for him now that he's one of the older players in the league.

"I think it's a lot easier for me now than it's ever been," he said. "I feel like my routine's better than it's ever been. When you're younger you don't know what to do, and after 17 years, going on my 18th year I know what to do. I know how to prepare."

Brady and the Patriots wrapped up their second day of practice with the Houston Texans in West Virginia on Wednesday in preparation for their second preseason game on Saturday in Houston.

The teams went through more than two hours of practice on Wednesday before Brady had a long talk with former teammate turned Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. Afterward he spoke about how he feels as he prepares for another season with the defending Super Bowl champions.

"I'm never sore," he said. "I could practice every day. I could practice twice a day if they'd let us do that. But that's not the way it goes anymore."

But he and the Patriots got in plenty of work against the Texans on Wednesday, and Brady liked the challenge of facing a defense led by star defensive end J.J. Watt.

"There are so many good players out there on that field," Brady said. "They were the first-ranked defense in the league last year. It's just tough to move the ball ... it's just good getting some work in, some real competitive work. They made their fair share of plays. We made our fair share, so it was a fun couple of days."

New England coach Bill Belichick deflected questions about how Brady has been able to maintain a high level of play at his age to the quarterback, but he did talk about what he's meant to the Patriots.

"He's had a remarkable career performance and consistency," Belichick said. "He's done a great job for us. We're lucky to have him."

