Ex-aide at North American soccer federation gets prison

A former aide to the president of the North American professional soccer federation was sentenced in New York City on Tuesday to 15 months in prison, with credit for 10 months already served in Switzerland.

Costas Takkas worked at CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football.

The case is part of a sprawling prosecution that triggered turmoil at FIFA, the governing body of international soccer.

Takkas pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy in May, more than a year after he was extradited to the United States from Switzerland, where he had spent 10 months in prison. He was among seven soccer officials arrested in May 2015 at a Zurich hotel two days before the FIFA presidential election.

The British citizen is the former secretary general of the Cayman Islands Football Association.

He was accused of demanding and accepting bribes of millions of dollars for then-CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb linked to the sale of marketing rights for World Cup qualifiers. Webb pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and is awaiting sentencing.