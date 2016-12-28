Anthony Ejected in Atlanta for Flagrant Foul 2

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was ejected late in the second quarter Wednesday night against Atlanta after getting whistled for a flagrant foul 2.

Anthony and Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha were tied up near the basket positioned for a rebound when the Knicks star jabbed his right forearm against Sefolosha's face.

The two players exchanged heated words and were separated. Players and assistant coaches on both benches stood up, and security personnel for each team came onto the floor.

Anthony, a nine-time All-Star, leads New York with 22.7 points per game. He followed Sefolosha to the Hawks' end of the floor, but the situation calmed down. Anthony's night ended with 3:08 left in the second quarter and Atlanta leading 43-38. He scored 10 points in 15 minutes.