AP Interview: Formula One's New Owners Plan US Street Race

Formula One's new owners plan to add a street race in the United States as they attempt to improve the motorsport series which they feel stagnated and became tired under Bernie Ecclestone's control.

Chase Casey, who ended Ecclestone's four-decade reign as F1's chief executive on Monday, told The Associated Press that he won't run a "one-man show" like the 86-year-old billionaire.

U.S. sports and entertainment firm Liberty Media, which is controlled by 75-year-old tycoon John Malone, completed its takeover of F1 on Monday from investment fund CVC Capital Partners.

Casey says Liberty is looking to add a race on the streets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami or Las Vegas on top of the existing annual United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.