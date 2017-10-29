AP Source: Nationals, Dave Martinez agree to managerial deal

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Washington Nationals and Dave Martinez have agreed to a managerial contract for three years plus an option.

The person described the contract to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement had not been announced.

This is Martinez's first job as a manager. He has been working as the bench coach for skipper Joe Maddon with the Chicago Cubs and, before that, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Martinez replaces Dusty Baker, who was let go when his two-year contract ended this season. Baker led the Nationals to two NL East titles but failed to win a playoff series.

The agreement with Martinez was first reported Sunday by The Washington Post.

