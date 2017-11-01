AP Sources: Broncos bench Siemian, promote Osweiler

Two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press that Brock Osweiler has supplanted Trevor Siemian as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't publicly announced the switch, both people confirmed coach Vance Joseph informed his players of the QB switch at a team meeting Wednesday morning.

The move was first reported by KUSA-TV in Denver.

The Broncos (3-4) visit NFL-leading Philadelphia (7-1) on Sunday.

Siemian has two TD passes and eight interceptions over the Broncos' 1-4 slump, including three ugly interceptions in a 29-19 loss at Kansas City on Monday night that wasted a strong defensive effort.

Peyton Manning's former backup, Osweiler went 5-2 in Denver's run-up to the Super Bowl 50 title, but left in free agency. After flopping in Houston last year, he was traded to Cleveland, which released him this summer.

The Broncos quickly re-signed Osweiler after backup Paxton Lynch sprained his throwing shoulder in the preseason.

