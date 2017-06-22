AP Sources: Bulls trade Butler to Timberwolves

Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that the Chicago Bulls have traded three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall draft pick.

The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.

The trade means a reunion for Butler and Tom Thibodeau, who coached the Bulls for five seasons before being fired in 2015. Butler gives Thibodeau the tough-minded scorer and hard-nosed defender that he has been searching for to complement a promising young core.

The Wolves paid a big price to land Butler. They gave up a rising star in LaVine, who is coming off of a torn ACL and Dunn, last year's No. 5 overall pick in addition to the lottery pick this year.