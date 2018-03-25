AP Sportlight

March 26

1944 — St. John's, coached by Joe Lapchick, cruises by DePaul 47-39 to become the first back-to-back winner of the National Invitation Tournament.

1946 — Hank Iba's Oklahoma A&M Aggies beat North Carolina 43-40 for their second straight NCAA men's basketball title. Bob Kurland scores 23 points, including the first two dunks in NCAA Tournament history.

1949 — Alex Groza leads Kentucky to a 46-36 victory over Oklahoma State for the NCAA championship.

1952 — Kansas' Clyde Lovelette scores 33 points to lead the Jayhawks to a 80-63 win over St. John's for the NCAA title.

1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers beat Seattle 124-98 to finish the season at 69-13, the best record in NBA history, until the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls finish at 72-10.

1973 — Bill Walton scores 44 points to help UCLA win its record seventh NCAA championship with an 87-66 triumph over Memphis State.

1974 — George Foreman knocks out Ken Norton in the second round in Caracas, Venezuela, to retain the world heavyweight title.

1974 — Rick Barry of the Golden State Warriors scores 64 points in a 143-120 victory over Portland.

1987 — Southern Mississippi defeats La Salle 84-80 in the championship of the 50th NIT.

1992 — Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is sentenced to six years in prison for rape.

1995 — Nanci Bowen wins the Dinah Shore, her first LPGA victory, by one stroke over Susie Redman.

2005 — In the NCAA regional finals, Louisville and Illinois make tremendous comebacks to force overtime and advance. Louisville, trailing by 20 to West Virginia, wins 93-85. Illinois, down by 15 with four minutes to play, goes on a 20-5 run to defeat Arizona 90-89.

2006 — George Mason stuns No. 1 seed Connecticut 86-84 in overtime to become the first No. 11 seed to reach the men's Final Four since LSU in 1986.

2009 — Evan Lysacek becomes the first American in 13 years to win the World Figure Skating Championship thanks to a spectacular free skate.

2016 — California Chrome, ridden by Victor Espinoza, soars to a five-length victory in the $10 million Dubai World Cup. The winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness finished second last year in the world's richest horse.

2017 — Luke Maye hits a jumper with 0.3 seconds left, and top-seeded North Carolina holds off Kentucky 75-73 in the South Regional to earn a second straight trip to the Final Four and 20th all-time.