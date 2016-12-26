Only on AP: WNBA Offers Players Security App Abroad

The WNBA is offering a security app to its players to help them stay safer while they are overseas this offseason.

The league has partnered with LiveSafe, a safety communications platform, to provide a mobile security app to its 60-plus players competing in Russia, Turkey, China and other countries this offseason. The app debuted this week and players are already signing up.

The app will allow the players to communicate directly with the league and its security team. It also can send security advisories and notifications to players when they're overseas, similar to what one might get from the state department.

WNBA President Lisa Borders says the league's security team has been working with LiveSafe on the app for a while, and that it was not in reaction to any specific threat to players.