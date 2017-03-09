No. 7 Arizona beats Colorado 92-78 at Pac-12 Tournament

Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points, Allonzo Trier added 19 and No. 7 Arizona pulled away in the second half for a 92-78 victory over Colorado on Thursday night in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Arizona (28-4) had a hard time shaking the Buffaloes in the first half before stretching the lead to 17 in the second.

The co-Pac-12 champions shot 56 percent, made 10 3-pointers and held nearly everyone except Derrick White in check on defense.

Dusan Ristic added 15 points for the Wildcats, who will play the winner between No. 3 UCLA and Southern California in Friday's semifinals.

White finished with 31 points and Xavier Johnson had 20, but Colorado (19-14) had no answer when Arizona hit the gas in the second half.

Arizona shared the Pac-12 title with Oregon and was the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament after losing to the Ducks in Eugene.

The Wildcats won the only regular-season meeting with Colorado 82-73 in Tucson behind Kadeem Allen's stellar game at both ends.

The Buffaloes earned another shot at Arizona and a potential NCAA Tournament resume-boosting win after knocking off Washington State in the quarterfinals.

The first half of the rematch turned into a duel between White and Trier. White had 15 points, Trier scored 12 and the Wildcats had a 38-37 lead at the break.

Arizona turned the second half into a rout. The Wildcats opened with an 11-0 run to push their lead to 12 points.

Colorado tried to fight back with a 6-0 run, but Rawle Alkins and Markkanen hit consecutive 3-pointers to make it 60-47.

The Buffaloes cut it to nine after that, but got no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona was superb at both ends of the floor after halftime, running away from a team playing for its NCAA Tournament future.

Colorado could have used a win over a top-10 team to boost its NCAA resume. Now the Buffaloes will have to sweat it out on selection Sunday.

UP NEXT

Colorado must wait to see if its resume is good enough for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona will play the winner between No. 3 UCLA and Southern California in Friday's semifinals.

