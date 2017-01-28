Arrogate Tops California Chrome, Rolls in Pegasus World Cup

Arrogate has beaten California Chrome again, winning the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday in his rival's last race before retirement.

Arrogate went to the front near the head of the stretch, and jockey Mike Smith delivered what became an easy win by 4 3/4 lengths over Shaman Ghost as California Chrome was eased.

Arrogate has won six straight races, the last three being the Travers, the Breeders' Cup Classic and now the inaugural running of the world's richest race. He edged California Chrome in the Breeders' Cup last year, and the two were stride-for-stride in much of the early going Saturday.

But then Arrogate took off, and finished 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.61.

"He had me right where he wanted me," Smith said, talking about when Arrogate and California Chrome were jostling early in the race. "But Chrome just didn't fire his race today at all. Believe me, that's not the California Chrome I know. He would have been on top of me."

Arrogate returned $3.80 for the win — adding $7 million to his career earnings in the process. Shaman Ghost was second and picked up $1.75 million, and Neolithic was third which got his connections $1 million in purse money.

California Chrome finished a stunning ninth, and will begin a stud career in Kentucky in the coming days. The 2014 and 2016 Horse of the Year would have been the first thoroughbred in history to earn over $20 million had he prevailed.

It was the first time California Chrome was lower than third in his last 13 starts, and he never was worse than sixth in any of his previous 26 starts.

"He didn't look real comfortable," California Chrome trainer Art Sherman said. "He didn't break as sharp as he usually does and then he got hung out so wide. But down the backside he had no excuse. ... He looked like he was listless. I don't know why. This is the first bad race he's ever run for me."

Arrogate, meanwhile, keeps getting better.

Smith let off the gas as Arrogate neared the finish, knowing it was won.

"What a superior horse he is," Smith said.

It was a day unlike any other at Gulfstream — and in racing, for that matter.

The track is ordinarily wide open and with free admission, but patrons Saturday had to go through tight security and pay at least $100 per ticket just to get inside. Celebrities walked the red carpet, expensive cars were lined up in the valet parking areas and some fans stood for hours around temporary fences just to get a look at horses in the walking ring.

It was an event, like organizers hoped.

And it worked out perfectly for the Pegasus braintrust. Not only did racing's first $12 million race draw the two horses widely considered the best currently in the game, it lucked into some extra intrigue when Arrogate drew the No. 1 inside post and California Chrome drew the No. 12 outside position — ones that left both superhorses susceptible to an upset.

Turns out, neither post was a problem. Both stars got to the front with relative ease, but Chrome started losing ground just as the leaders began making their way into the turn toward the stretch.

By the end, he was merely galloping.

"I feel bad about California Chrome," Baffert said. "He just didn't bring his race today."