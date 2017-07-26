Astros' Dallas Keuchel set to rejoin rotation on Friday

All-Star left-hander Dallas Keuchel is set to rejoin the Houston Astros' rotation on Friday at the Detroit Tigers.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since June 2 due to a neck injury that sent him to the disabled list for the second time this year. He was 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts before going on the disabled list, leaving him at 10-1 this season.

"I've been looking forward to this for a while," Kuechel said before Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. "I feel great. It's go time."

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he will closely monitor Keuchel in his first two starts.

"We'll be careful with him," Hinch said. "We're confident. We don't expect any problems."

Keuchel allowed one run over eight innings in minor league injury rehabilitation starts.

"I don't have any questions about myself," Keuchel said.

