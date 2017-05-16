Back to Boston: LeBron, Celtics meet again in postseason

INDEPENDECE, Ohio — May 16, 2017, 1:52 PM ET
LeBron James, Al HorfordThe Associated Press
FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) lines up a dunk against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston. The defending champion Cavaliers have been awaiting an Eastern Conference finals opponent since completing a sweep of the Toronto Raptors. After what will be a 10-day wait, LeBron James and company will travel to face the top-seeded Celtics in Game 1 on Wednesday night, May 17. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle)

LeBron James peeled off his practice jersey to reveal a T-shirt featuring a leprechaun on the front.

His clothing choice was fitting in all ways — the Celtics are up next.

James has a long playoff history with the Celtics. He'll meet them again Wednesday when the Cavaliers open the Eastern Conference finals in Boston. Cleveland hasn't lost in the postseason and hasn't played since sweeping Toronto on May 7.

James has won three championships and some of his most memorable postseason games came against the Celtics. This will be the sixth time James has faced Boston in the playoffs — more than any other team

James has a deep appreciation for the Celtics' history and mystique. He says that while playing in Boston he has looked toward the rafters to admire the retired jerseys and 17 championship banners.

