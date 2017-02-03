Baseball Owners Look at Rule Changes to Speed up Game

Baseball owners are again looking at possible rule changes to speed up their game.

Rob Manfred has pushed for faster games since he became commissioner two years ago. But the average game last year took exactly 3 hours, a 4-minute increase over 2015.

The new collective bargaining agreement extends labor peace to 26 years through 2021 and addresses such issues as smokeless tobacco and World Series home field advantage. Rule changes concerning pace of play weren't included, but owners discussed them during two days of meetings that concluded Friday.

Management would like to tighten restrictions on trips to the mound and introduce a pitch clock, which has been used in Triple-A and Double-A the past two seasons. Players have resisted such changes.