All black everything for Celtics before Game 6 at Wizards

Borrowing a page from their opponent's style playbook, the Boston Celtics showed up wearing black clothes ahead of Game 6 of their playoff series against the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics' attire Friday night could be seen as a nod to what the Wizards did before a regular-season matchup in January that became known as the "Funeral Game." Washington's players dressed all in black, then beat Boston.

A Boston victory Friday would end the series and send the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals.

Celtics players Avery Bradley and Gerald Green both insisted that the fashion choice was not planned.

Both coaches joked about the topic pregame.

Asked about his players' sartorial decision, Boston's Brad Stevens said: "I'm not on the text chain. By design."

Washington's Scott Brooks said with a smile: "I don't care what they wear. I really don't care."

Then he added: "Wearing black, it's great. It's a great color. Makes me look thin, right?"