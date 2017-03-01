Bogut gives Cavaliers depth for playoff push

LeBron James isn't ready to say how much new acquisitions Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams will be able to help the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James said at the team's shootaround Wednesday in Boston that the new players give the Cavaliers depth. But he's not ready to pronounce this year's team better or deeper than last year's. James says you can't say that because that team won the NBA title.

Cleveland picked up Bogut on Tuesday when he chose the Cavaliers over Boston, San Antonio and Houston. He gives them a big man to back up starter Tristan Thompson as they push for a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and a chance to repeat.

The Cavs are in town to play the Celtics. Boston entered the day four games back in the East.