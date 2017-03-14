Boston ace Price likely to miss opener, Rockies' Murphy out

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price is likely to start the season on the disabled list because of a sore elbow.

Starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price has not yet appeared in an exhibition game.

"I think at this point, yeah, it would be hard to see him ready to go at the start of the season," manager John Farrell said Tuesday at Boston's camp in Fort Myers, Florida. "We really won't have any kind of idea until he gets on the mound the first time and right now, I don't know when that's going to be."

The AL East champions had hoped for a formidable rotation headed by Price, Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and Chris Sale, acquired in December from the Chicago White Sox.

Price, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay, was 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA last year. He felt discomfort in his left elbow following a two-inning simulated game on Feb. 28.

Drs. James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache said Price would not need surgery or an injection but should take anti-inflammatory medication and rest his arm. Price started throwing on Saturday, making 25 tosses into a net, and has thrown each day since.

"Played catch again today as he's been the last three days," Farrell said. "And everyone's going to want to know what's the next step, what's the next phase. I will tell you, this is going to be dependent upon how David goes through the morning rehab, and the exercises that he goes through, what he feels he's capable of that day within reason."

ROCKY ROAD

Colorado starting catcher Tom Murphy will miss four to six weeks with a hairline fracture in his right forearm.

Manager Bud Black said Murphy broke his arm Saturday in a game against the Cubs when he was hit by Anthony Rizzo's bat while throwing to second base on a steal attempt.

Murphy is in a splint but won't need surgery, Black said.

Murphy joins a long list of Rockies sidelined during spring training. First baseman Ian Desmond is set for surgery on his broken left hand this week and will miss several weeks. Right-hander Chad Bettis is undergoing chemotherapy and is out indefinitely after discovering a recurrence of his testicular cancer during a routine follow-up. Left-hander Chris Rusin has an oblique injury and outfielder David Dahl has injured ribs.

With Murphy out, the Rockies will turn to Tony Wolters and Dustin Garneau at catcher, although Black said he'd consider other options.

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

PHILLIES 9, BRAVES 0

Brock Stassi hit his fifth homer — tying Bryce Harper, Yoenis Cespedes and Jabari Blash for most in spring training — and tripled for Philadelphia. Starter Jerad Eickhoff struck out five in five shutout innings and allowed three hits and a walk. Phillies first baseman Tommy Joseph left the game after getting hit with a pitch in the left hand in the first inning.

Braves starter Aaron Blair gave up three runs on six hits over four innings.

METS 2, ASTROS 1

Yoenis Cespedes hit his fifth homer and Jacob deGrom struck out six in four innings, allowing a run on three hits and a walk.

Houston's Brain McCann hit a solo home run and starter Lance McCullers struck out six in three innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

TIGERS 7, MARLINS 1

Detroit starter Matt Boyd went five shutout innings, giving up three hits and striking out five. Justin Upton hit a three-run homer, Anthony Gose had two hits and drove in two runs and J.D. Martinez added two hits.

Miami starter Adam Conley gave up a run on five hits in three innings.

RAYS (ss) 10, YANKEES 6

Gary Sanchez hit his fourth spring homer and Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres homered and drove in three runs. Starter Luis Severino struck out four in three innings, giving up a run on two hits and a walk.

Rays starter Jake Odorizzi allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings. Rickie Weeks Jr. homered and doubled.

RAYS (ss) 9, ORIOLES 6

Corey Dickerson went 4 for 4 and Steven Souza Jr. had three hits and three RBIs. Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell walked five in 2 2/3 innings.

Baltimore closer Zach Britton gave up two runs on four hits in one inning. Starter Wade Miley allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in three innings. Joey Rickard and Chris Dickerson each homered.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 4

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run double for Boston. Starter Drew Pomeranz gave up two runs on two hits over two innings.

Melvin Upton Jr. hit his first spring homer for Toronto.