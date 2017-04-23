Bour's 3-run homer lifts Marlins over Padres 7-3

Justin Bour paused briefly to watch his three-run homer sail deep to right field, did a subtle bat flip and began his trot.

Bour's shot capped the six-run sixth inning and helped the Miami Marlins to a 7-3 victory Sunday against the San Diego Padres.

The first six Marlins batters reached and scored in the sixth, helping Tom Koehler (1-1) to his first win of the season.

"Guys were getting on base. Keep the line moving, and I'm thinking the same thing, keep the line moving and have a good at-bat and fortunately I put a good swing on it," Bour said.

San Diego's Luis Perdomo came off the disabled list and shut down the Marlins through five before hitting the wall in the sixth. Martin Prado hit a leadoff single, Christian Yelich walked and Giancarlo Stanton hit an RBI single to chase Perdomo.

Craig Stammen (0-1) came on and allowed Marcell Ozuna's RBI double just past the glove of first baseman Wil Myers and J.T. Realmuto's RBI single to left before Bour hit a no-doubter to right field, his third.

"I was very fortunate there, that inning that we had," Koehler said. "My spot in the lineup was coming up and I could have been done there. J.B. putting up that big home run, and the whole lineup being able to turn it over and score all those runs gave me the opportunity to pitch in the sixth and maybe save one guy in the pen.

"It was a great team win. Early on it felt like it could have gotten away from me again and I was able to make pitches to make sure that didn't happen."

Kevin Quackenbush relieved Stammen and got three straight outs.

"Everything kind of fell for us that inning and we were able to keep swinging the bats," Miami manager Don Mattingly said.

Perdomo allowed three runs and four hits, struck out five and walked three. He had held the Marlins to two hits and two walks through five.

"Perdomo was really good," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I thought at the beginning probably a little over-amped, fastball running more armside than sinking, pitching at a higher velocity than he usually does, so it was good to see he felt good."

Koehler allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked two.

Yelich hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Stanton had three hits.

The Padres started four rookies Sunday, including two players picked in the December draft.

Rookie Hunter Renfroe, called up late last season, homered to straightaway center field in the fourth off Koehler for a 3-0 lead. It was his third. Yangervis Solarte was aboard on a leadoff walk. Solarte hit an RBI single in the first.

Green was ejected at the end of the seventh by plate umpire Paul Emmel. He said it was an accumulation of frustration over calls on balls and strikes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas, who came out of Saturday night's game with tightness in his legs, would have been available in an emergency, Mattingly said. Rojas should be available by Tuesday night, the manager said.

Padres: Perdomo had been on the DL with shoulder inflammation. RHP Zach Lee was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Perdomo.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Miami is off before starting a three-game series had Philadelphia on Tuesday night, when LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-0, 3.94) is scheduled to start against RHP Vince Velazquez (0-2, 7.20).

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (2-2, 4.70) is scheduled to start Monday night at Arizona in a rematch with RHP Zack Greinke (1-2, 3.28). Chacin scattered three hits in eight innings to beat Greinke 1-0 Wednesday night at Petco Park. Greinke went the distance.

———

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball