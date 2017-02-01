Brady Hopes Ill Mother Can Attend Super Bowl

Tom Brady hopes his mother will be in the stands on Super Bowl Sunday despite dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

The New England Patriots quarterback acknowledged on Wednesday that his mother Galynn Brady has been ill but wouldn't provide any details.

He says: "It's personal with my family, and I'm just hoping everyone's here on Sunday to share in a great experience. But it has been a tough year."

Though he isn't sure if she'll be able to make the game, he acknowledged how much it will mean to him if she is in the stands as the Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons.

He says: "It's (will be) a special moment. It's always been that way. I think this year is — it will be as special as it's ever been."

