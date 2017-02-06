Brady Joyful Over Great Night in Which His Mother Was There

Tom Brady doesn't want to talk about "Deflategate." He'd rather talk about a night he will never forget and how much this meant to his mother.

The New England quarterback spoke Monday hours after he won his fifth Super Bowl ring and fourth MVP trophy. He calls the 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta a "hell of game" for his mother, who was able to attend a game for the first time this season because of an undisclosed illness.

Brady says he still can't find his game jersey, which went missing in the locker room afterward. But he jokes that he expects to spot it on an online auction.

He would not say whether this title meant more to him than others because of his four-game suspension stemming from "Deflatgegate." He also had another uneventful interaction with Commissioner Roger Goodell during a photo with the MVP trophy.

Brady says teammate James White is more deserving of the award because of his three touchdowns.